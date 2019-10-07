LILLIE ELLEN WILLIAMS HECKMAN

HOLLY SPRINGS — Lillie Ellen Williams "Grandma" Heckman, 73, of Holly Springs, formerly of Lumberton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 ,at Wake Medical Center in Cary.

She was born in Robeson County on Jan. 29, 1946, to the late Benjamin Dallas Williams and the late Dollie Mae Peterson Williams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gene Kersey and Jessie James Wiggins; and three brothers, J.D. Williams, Huey Jay Williams, and Kenneth Alfred Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her sons, Calvin Freddie Wiggins Jr. of Lumberton; eight grandchildren, Jimbob Wiggins of Lumberton, Calvin Freddie Wiggins III of Holly Springs, Arlette C. Wiggins of Lumberton, Crystal Atkinson of Tabor City, Kay Mabe of Lumberton, Camber Wiggins of Lumberton, Brandon Keith McMillan of Pembroke, and Matthew Kersey of Fayetteville; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was a grandma to all and will always be remembered for that.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc, 809 E. Fifth St., Lumberton.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Mark Simmons officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.