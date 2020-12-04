1/
Lillie Mae Ellerbee
LILLIE MAE ELLERBEE

MAXTON — Lillie Mae Ellerbee, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium Chapel, officiated by Rev. Earnest Parish Jr. Burial will follow at McLeod Cemetery in Maxton. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Born June 27, 1939, in Robeson County, she was a daughter of the late Henderson Roberson Sr. and Julia Taylor Roberson. She worked over 25 years at Charles Craft as a weaver. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, singing and loved wrestling. She loved doing fundraisers for people and helping the elderly. She was blessed to have Lee and Terry Howell from Scotland Motors as her adopted children as well as her adopted grandchildren, Sidney and Kristen.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Roberson (Nancy) of Lumberton, Carletta Roberson (deceased), Willie Frank Ellerbee Jr. (deceased), Delores Ellerbee Bethea (Larry) of Laurinburg, Michael Ellerbee (Pamela) of Maxton, William Roberson (Gabrielle) of Charlotte, and Anthony Ellerbee (Carolyn) of Glendale, Arizona; brother, James Walter Roberson of Maxton; 23 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and two children, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Frank Ellerbee Sr.; and her brothers and sisters, Ernest Roberson, Danny Roberson, Clarence Roberson, Anna Franklin, Elizabeth Roberson, and Henderson Roberson.

Memorials may be made to Dothan Presbyterian Church, 501 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Maxon, N.C. 28364.

Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bumgarnerfunerals.com.



Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
