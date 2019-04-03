LILLIE MAE KNIGHT MCGIRT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lillie Mae Knight McGirt, 97, of Lumberton, departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1921, in Robeson County. Mrs. Lillie was a very giving and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a wife and homemaker for 78 years. She was a faithful Christian and member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church for more than 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenny Cameron and Bertha Roberson Knight; her husband, Joseph McGirt; a son, Johnny McGirt; and two grandchildren, Kathy McGirt, and Jimmy Allen.

She is survived by three sons, Billy McGirt (Linda) ,and James F. McGirt (Gracie), both of Lumberton, and Randy McGirt (Lorrie) of Charlotte; seven daughters, Betty Ross, Dorothy Chance, Gertrude Allen, Edna McGirt, Myrtle Aswell, and Dorain Locklear, all of Lumberton, and Deborah Thompson (Fred) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; 33 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; a very special caregiver and friend, Rosetta Sampson; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Manford Locklear, Rev. Larry Locklear, and Rev. Mike Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Oxendine Family Cemetery in Lumberton.

