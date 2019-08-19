LILLIE MAE OXENDINE

PEMRBOKE — Lillie Mae Oxendine, 88, of Pembroke, departed this life on Friday evening, Aug. 16, 2019, at Lumberton Assisted Living.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Grove Holiness Church with Rev. Timmy Hunt and Rev. Kemp Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Grover C. Oxendine; her father, Nicholas Oxendine; her mother, Mary C. Oxendine; a son, Lloyd Oxendine; a daughter, Joyce Oxendine; two sisters, Dorothy Hunt, and Doris Jones; a granddaughter, Jacqueline Oxendine; and a great-grandson, Trevor Oxendine.

Lillie is survived by her sons, Floyd Oxendine, Nelson Oxendine, and Kelvin Oxendine; a daughter, Gwendolyn; 16 grandchildren; two brothers, Garry P. Oxendine, and Larry P. Oxendine; a sister, Christine Locklear; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.