LINCOLN CARLYLE HAYES

LUMBERTON — Mr. Lincoln Carlyle Hayes, 91, of Lumberton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

He was born in Dillon, S.C. on March 19, 1928, to the late Gurney Hayes and the late Mary Caulk Hayes. Carlyle was employed with Winn-Dixie for more than 50 years, retiring at the age of 76.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Lynn Hayes; and his son, Johnny Carlyle Hayes.

His beloved wife of 59 years, Lois Mitchell Hayes, as well as a host of friends and loved ones are left to cherish his memory.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 3373 Seventh Street Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating.

Entombment will follow at Gardens of Faith Mausoleum, 5190 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.