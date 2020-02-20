LINDA ANN MCMANUS STONE

RED SPRINGS — Mrs. Linda Ann McManus Stone, 74, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

Linda was born in Robeson County on March 14, 1945, to the late John U. McManus Sr. and Linda Cook McManus. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Red Springs and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John U. McManus Jr.

Linda Ann is survived by her loving husband, Bill Stone of the home; daughters, Kim McDonald and husband, Ken, and Linda Leggett and husband, Dwayne, all of Red Springs; a sister, Margaret Everson and husband, Reese, of Red Springs; and three beautiful grandchildren, Kaitlyn McDonald, Abby McDonald, and Paige Leggett.

The visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 701 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377.

The funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. Dr. Sarah Boberg officiating. Burial will follow in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: First Baptist Church Men, 701 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377; Red Springs Baptist Mission Camp, 114 Industrial Drive, Red Springs, N.C., 28377; or to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

The services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 E. Fourth Ave., Red Springs, N.C., 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com