LINDA ANN PHILIPS AMMONS

RED SPRINGS — Linda Ann Philips Ammons, of Red Springs, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. She was 80 years old.

A lifelong educator, Linda was born in Lumberton on July 27, 1939, to William Paul Phillips and Ann Lorena Phillips. She lived in Lillington before moving to Raeford, where she grew up and attended school. A 1957 graduate of Hoke County High School, Linda attended Flora Macdonald College in Red Springs, graduating in 1961 with degrees in Bible and English and minors in Education and History. She then attended and graduated from George Peabody College for Teachers, Nashville, Tenn., in 1962 with a Master of Arts in English and minors in History and Education. In 1962, Linda began a 45-year career teaching English and History.

She would go on to teach at Fayetteville Senior High School, Fayetteville; Vardell Hall, Red Springs; Red Springs High School, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; Shaw Middle School, Wagram; and Scotland County High School, Laurinburg. Linda retired from the North Carolina Public School System in 2002. Following retirement, she continued to teach at Flora Macdonald Academy; Robeson Community College, Lumberton; and the Native American Bible College, Shannon.

Linda married John Graham "Jack" Ammons on July 24, 1965. They made their home in Red Springs, where Linda was very active in First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, served in a number of leadership positions, including as WMU director and Discipleship director, and held a variety of committee positions during her nearly 70 years of dedicated service. At the time of her death, she was still leading the FaithWorks discipleship group and actively ministering through the Friendship Sunday School Class and the PrayerWorks prayer group. She was especially proud of her participation in the Jabezites prayer group, a community prayer group which she helped found and which met monthly at her house.

Linda is survived by her children, John Graham Ammons II of Red Springs, and Martha Ammons Harmening of Wake Forest; her daughter-in-law, Kim Ammons; and grandchildren, Trevour Huber, Justin Huber, Phillip Ammons, and Jack Ammons; her son-in-law, Rob Harmening; and grandchildren, Robert Harmening, and Rebekah Harmening; and a number of nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, WP and Lorena Phillips; her husband, John Graham "Jack" Ammons; and her brother, Robert James "Jim" Phillips.

Linda loved her God, her family, her friends and her teaching. Through her teaching and church ministry, she touched countless lives. She felt blessed to have had the love and support of so many during her lifetime, but especially during her five-year battle with cancer.

A visitation will be held at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Red Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ammons Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church, PO Box 166, Red Springs, N.C., 28377; or the Feeding Jesus Ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 48, Red Springs, N.C., 28377.