LINDA GASQUE LOWRY

ST. PAULS — Mrs. Linda Gasque Lowry, of Saint Pauls, was born in Robeson County on Sept. 20, 1958, to the late Grady Gasque and the late Jean Smith Gasque and departed this life on April 18, 2019, completing her journey of 60 years.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles "Shad" Gasque and Grady "Buck" Gasque Jr.

The funeral service will be Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Saint Pauls Community Church with the Rev. Eddie Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Barker Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Lowry leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 36 years, Jay Lowry of the home; two sons, Adam Lowry and wife Kelly and Trey Lowry and wife Kayla, all of Saint Pauls; three sisters, Shirley Turner and husband Lonnie of Dillon, S.C., Becky Jackson and husband Marvin of Lumberton, and Mary Hall of Saint Pauls; four grandchildren, Aiden Lowry, Andrew Lowry, Treyson Lowry, and Colin Lowry; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 1 to p.m. at Saint Pauls Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saint Pauls Community Church building fund at 492 Veterans Road, Saint Pauls, N.C., 28384.

Services entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.