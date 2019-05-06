LINDA H. LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE —Mrs. Linda H. Locklear, 71, of 7004 Deep Branch Road, Pembroke, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Locklear is preceded in death by her parents, the late Dudley and Ida Christine Hunt, and sisters, Rebecca Sampson and Kathy Norton.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Earl Locklear of the home; and three daughters and one son; Thomas Anthony Locklear and wife, Tammy, Chrystal Starr and husband James Arthur Hunt, Penny Locklear and Frannie and husband Greg Jacobs; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mrs. Mary Chavis, Mrs. Mattie Locklear and Mrs. Patsy Hunt; and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Independent Baptist Church, 3644 U.S. 74 West, Lumberton, N.C. 28360. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will follow 11 a.m. Thursday morning at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, 774 Moss Neck Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28360.

Arrangement by Revels Funeral Homes Lumberton.