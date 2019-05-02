LINDA HEEB

MAXTON — Linda Heeb, 54, of Maxton, passed away at her home after a courageous battle with cancer on May 1, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in the family cemetery.

Linda was born Dec. 1, 1964, in Los Angeles, Calif., a daughter to the late James Neal Heeb and Lois Locklear Heeb. She worked many years with the Campbell Soup Company. Linda was a Godly woman who loved people and strived to be an example of a true disciple. Before her illness, she enjoyed attending Northview Harvest Ministries. She loved sharing time with her family and will forever be missed by her children and grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by brother, Ray Kellogg; and sister, Lisa Kellogg.

Linda is survived by her children, Kast Quentin Locklear of Red Springs, Amanda Dawn Locklear of Maxton, and Leslie Ann Locklear of Rowland; a brother, Nathaniel Ray Locklear, and sister, Rene Jane Heeb Harris, both of Maxton; grandchildren, Chasity, Makayla, Isaiah, Aslyinn, Dylen, Emmanuel, Kassidy, Ronnie, Nadie, Kania, and Tankum; great-grandson, Kaden; along with her nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends Mondayfrom 6 to 8 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.