LINDA R. COLLINS

ROWLAND — Mrs. Linda R. Collins, 72, of Rowland, NC, was born Nov. 21, 1946. to the late Mr. Robert and Mrs. Annie Ruth Collins, and departed this life on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

In addition to her parents, MRs. Collins was preceded in death by a brother, Mr. Selford Mac Cummings.

Mrs. Collins leaves to cherish her memories her children, Mr. Bryan K Sampson (Bobbie) of Maxton, N.C., and Mrs. Tyra S Florita (Brian) of Pembroke, N.C.; four grandchildren; two great-granchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The visitation is Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at Harpers Ferry Baptist Church. The funeral will be at 4 p.m. at Harpers Ferry Baptist Church.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.