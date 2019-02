LINDA SHARPE

FAYETTEVILLE — Linda Sharpe, 73, of 207 Rosemary St., Fayetteville, died Feb. 20, 2019.

The funeral services and burial will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Campus of Unity Methodist church in Fayetteville.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg is in charge.