Linda Sherill Freeman Wilkerson
1951 - 2020
LINDA SHERILL FREEMAN WILKERSON

LUMBERTON — Linda Sherill Freeman Wilkerson, 69, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. She was born on July 2, 1951, in Robeson County, to the late Neilander Freeman and the late Eloise Taylor Freeman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Freeman Taylor and Ann Victoria Kinlaw.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Layton Wilkerson of the home; and a brother, Luther Harris Freeman of Holden Beach.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, with Pastor Johnny Bruce officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sandhills Baptist Church Building Foundation.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
Memories & Condolences

November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. I had not seen Linda in many years. She was a nice lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God comfort you .
Janet Lovette Lundy
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020
Jimmy you will be in our prayers. We remember all the times that we had square dancing with you and Linda.
May the Lord give you comfort at this time.
J. I. & Laura Britt
Friend
November 22, 2020
Jimmy, we will miss Linda's beautiful smile. We love you and will keep you in our prayers.
William and Brenda Lawson
Friend
November 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.i will love you and miss you always.
Lynn Wilcox
