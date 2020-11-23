LINDA SHERILL FREEMAN WILKERSON

LUMBERTON — Linda Sherill Freeman Wilkerson, 69, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. She was born on July 2, 1951, in Robeson County, to the late Neilander Freeman and the late Eloise Taylor Freeman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Freeman Taylor and Ann Victoria Kinlaw.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Layton Wilkerson of the home; and a brother, Luther Harris Freeman of Holden Beach.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, with Pastor Johnny Bruce officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sandhills Baptist Church Building Foundation.