LINDA KANE WHITING

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Linda Kane Whittington, 72, of Lumberton, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Trenton, N.J., on Sept. 28, 1946, to the late Harold Kane and the late Julia Veronica Hart Kane.

She worked for many years at Uncle George's Restaurant in Lumberton, where she made friends with everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LaFate Whittington; a brother, Patrick Kane; and her sister, Ellen Liedtka.

She leaves to cherish her memories her three daughters, Jennifer Ann Whittington and Julia V. McLean (Anthony), all of Lumberton, and Darlene Harris (Bobby) of Disputanta, Va.; a sister, Nancy Toto of Trenton, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Deacon, Brittany, Erica, Destiny, Devon, AJ, and Daniel; and a host of friends and extended family.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St., Lumberton.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton.