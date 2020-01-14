LIZZIE BELL SAMPSON

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Lizzie Belle Sampson, 91, of 7412 N.C. 72, Pembroke, was born Aug. 1, 1928, to Mr. Murphy and Mrs. Aliefair Locklear.

She peacefully went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mr. Bracy Sampson; two brothers, Mr. Lee Alfred Locklear, and Mr. Murphy Locklear Jr. "BossMan;" and five sisters, Ms. Addell Locklear, Ms. Ronie Lee Hunt, Ms. Zelma Lowry, Ms. Fairella Locklear, and her twin sister, Ms. Lizzie Jane Locklear.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mt. Airy Church Cemetery.

Ms. Lizzie Belle is survived by her sister, Ms. Ludalia Cummings; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends whom she cherished dearly.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church.