LIZZIE JANE LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Lizzie Jane Locklear, 91, of 6151 Chicken Road, Lumberton, N.C., was born Aug. 1, 1928, to Mr. Murphy and Mrs. Aliefair Locklear. She went to rest eternally in the arms of Jesus on Aug. 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Mr. Lee Alfred Locklear and Mr. Murphy Locklear Jr. (Boss Man); four sisters, Ms. Addell Locklear, Ms. Ronie Lee Hunt, Ms. Zelma Lowry, and Fairella Locklear; and a daughter, Carolyn Evon Hunt.

The funeral will be Tuesday, Aug,. 13, 2019, at Mt. Airy Baptist Church with the Revs. James Kelvin Locklear, Dr. Mike Cummings, Steve Strickland, Adrian Hammonds and George L. Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Airy Church Cemetery.

Ms. Lizzie Jane leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Jan Cook of the home, and Elayne Wilson (Woody) of Charlotte; two sons, Alton Hagans (Ann) of Lumberton, and Glenn Hagans (Shawuna) of Charlotte; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters and a special brother-in- law, her twin, Ms. Lizzie Belle Sampson of Pembroke, and Mrs. Ludalia Cummings and Mr. Roy Lacy Cummings of Pembroke; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends whom she cherished dearly.

Ms. Lizzie Jane was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, where she served as Outreach Director for the Adult Division, and she was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU). She was raised to work on a farm and knew and instilled into her children the value of hard work.

After retiring from Converse Manufacturing, she enjoyed traveling, fishing, and working in her flowerbeds. Ms. Lizzie Jane loved her home. She never wore out her welcome anywhere she went because she was always in a hurry to get back home. Her family takes comfort in knowing that when she closed her eyes in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, she opened them in her heavenly home, where she was greeted at the Pearly Gates with, "Welcome home, my child."

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Locklear and Son Funeral Home.