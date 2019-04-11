LLOYD DIMERY JR.

FAIRMONT — Mr. Lloyd Dimery Jr., 93, of 1208 S. Walnut St. Apt. 5-A (Woodfield I), died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Burnett and Rev. George Lloyd Locklear officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.