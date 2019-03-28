LOIS BRIGMAN MOORE

SUNSET BEACH, S.C. — Lois Brigman Moore passed away Wednesday, March 27, at her home in Surfside Beach, S.C.

Mimmie was known for her love of family, friends, church, her country, bridge, Eastern Star, romance novels, Legos, and all things Disney. Her first love though was the Lord Jesus Christ, whom she gave her life to and shared with everyone she met along with a big hug.

She was the daughter of Rufus Ford and Ethel Jane Sessoms Brigman, who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Norman L. Moore; sisters, Juanita Catherine Brigman, Melba Brigman Campbell; and brother, Ronald Faye Brigman.

She is survived by daughters Dr. Catherine M. Causey of Louisville, Ky, and Louanne Moore Tippins (husband, Dr. James G. Tippins III) of Murrells Inlet, S.C. Also surviving are grandchildren John P. Causey IV of Zambia, Africa, Christina C. Causey (husband, Christopher P. Knockwafel) of Louisville, Ky., and James Moore Tippins of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Waylon Knockwafel of Louisville, Ky., and many special friends she became an "adopted" mother and grandmother to who called her "Mimmie."

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Forestbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 3 p.m. before the service on Sunday. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forestbrook Baptist Church, 2051 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 29588 or Gideons International Bible, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090.

