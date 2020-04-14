Lois Frances Jackson (1937 - 2020)
LOIS FRANCES JACKSON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lois Frances Jackson, 82, of Lumberton, died Monday morning, April 13, 2020, in Florence, South Carolina.

She was born in Robeson County on May 23, 1937, a daughter of the late James and Hermie Smith Wilcox.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday afternoon in the Gardens of Faith Cemetery with pastors George Connor and Billy Watford officiating.

Surviving are two daughters, Irene J. Allen, Trenton, and Gloria J. Britt, Lumberton; two sons, Robert C. Jackson Jr. and Larry Michael Jackson, both of Lumberton; her siblings, Shirley Lee and Betty Pittman, both of Lumberton, Eunice Freeman of Hope Mills, Patricia Clark of St. Pauls, Barbara Allen of Lumberton, and Bobby Wilcox, Donnie Wilcox and Curtis Wilcox, also of St. Pauls; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn, James Russell and Charles Wilcox.

The family will greet the guests following the graveside service under the direction of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
