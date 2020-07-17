1/1
Lola Griffin Nye
1928 - 2020
LOLA GRIFFIN NYE

FAIRMONT — On July 16, 2020, Lola Griffin Nye went to heaven to be with her Lord and her "Shug."

She was born Dec. 25, 1928, and raised in Fairmont. Her parents were Jasper Cornelius Griffin and Ruth Andrews Griffin. She was the youngest of the family with five sisters and three stepbrothers, who all spoiled her. Lola graduated from Fairmont High School and attended East Carolina University until she met the love of her life, her "Shug," Rufus Rockwell Nye Jr. and married him Jan. 1, 1950. They were married for 37 wonderful years, until his passing in July 1988.

Her life was devoted to her heavenly father, husband, family and friends. She loved being a homemaker and staying home raising her children. Later in her life she worked as a teacher's assistant in the Robeson County school system and a hospital volunteer. She was a devoted Christian and longtime active member of Orrum Baptist Church where she was on many committees, served as secretary and taught a Sunday School class.

Lola left behind a legacy. She is survived by a son and two daughters, Jasper Nye of Arrat, Virginia, Ruth Ann (Greg) Struble of Wilmington, and Beth (Mark) Johnson of Charlotte; eight much-loved grandchildren, Angie (Pat) Czeck, Mendy (Chris) Melton, Sammy (Meredith) Nye, Blair (Chris) Deen, Kelly (Michael) Ensley, Wells (Kelly) Struble, Zack Johnson and Alex Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Braxtyn, Gwen and Coltyn Melton, Joseph and Charlotte Nye, Noah and Kate Ensley, and James Deen; and nieces and nephews who she treated like her own children.

In the last 10 years she moved to be closer to her girls and has lived in Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington. Lola had many passions in life: sitting in her Shug's lap; spending time with her family; being a momma and grandma; eating ice cream; working in her yard; canning vegetables, and making fudge pecan pie for her family; walking on the beach and searching for shells and sharks' teeth; and she was a master puzzle putterer togetherer.

Lola will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orrum Baptist Church in her memory.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
July 17, 2020
Thinking of you, during this time over the loss of your dear Mom. Lola was a good friend to our family when we all lived in Orrum.
Fondly,
Delores Walters Well
Margo Walters Foster
Friend
July 17, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your loved one. May God bless and comfort all of you in the days ahead. May you feel Gods daily presence. Lifting you and your family up in prayer!
Jody & Judy Allen
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Lola Nye during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
July 17, 2020
