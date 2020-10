LORRAINE WINTER

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lorraine Winter, 89, of 1101 E. Eighth St., Lumberton, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

The memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton, with Pastor Jeff Blackburn officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the Memorial Service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

