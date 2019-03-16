LOUISE BOWDEN WORMLEY
LUMBERTON — Mrs. Louise Bowden Wormley, 77, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Memorial Hospital, Fayetteville, N.C.
The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church at noon. There will be a visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, at Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton, N.C., from 4 to 7 p.m.. She will be laid to rest in the Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton, N.C.