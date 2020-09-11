1/1
Louise Britt Parker
LOUISE BRITT PARKER

LUMBERTON — Louise Britt Parker, 89, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community, after an extended illness.

She was born in Robeson County on Aug. 24, 1931, to the late Mort Britt and the late Annie Cox Britt of the Orrum Community.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wallace Parker. She was one of 10 children. She was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Strickland.

She is survived by three daughters, Ida Pearl Parker Strickland Pack (Jesse) of Lawsonville, Gail Parker McLamb of New Bern, and Sarah Louise Faircloth of Elizabethtown; a son, William A. (WA) Parker (Jackie) of Lumberton; nine grandchildren, Jim Strickland (Susan) of St. Pauls, Belinda Strickland Britt (Jerry) of Lumberton, Renee Strickland Moody (Scott) of Elizabethtown, Keri Parker McCormick (Ray) of Dillon, South Carolina, Adam Wallace Parker (Mandi) of Lumberton, Emileigh Parker Jacobs (Erik) of Stedman, Shannon Cox Holmes (Stephen) of Lumberton, Gary Wayne Cox Jr. (Melissa) of Lumberton, and Misty Nicole Cox (April) of Dublin, 15 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of Broadridge Baptist Church of Orrum for her entire life.

She was a homemaker, an inspector and a supervisor in a textile mill, as well as a caregiver for numerous children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at Broadridge Baptist Church Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the WMU at Broadridge Baptist Church.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
