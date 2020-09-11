1/1
Louise Britt Parker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LOUISE BRITT PARKER

LUMBERTON — Louise Britt Parker, 89, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community, after an extended illness.

She was born in Robeson County on Aug. 24, 1931, to the late Mort Britt and the late Annie Cox Britt of the Orrum Community.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Wallace Parker. She was one of 10 children. She was preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Strickland.

She is survived by three daughters, Ida Pearl Parker Strickland Pack (Jesse) of Lawsonville, Gail Parker McLamb of New Bern, and Sarah Louise Faircloth of Elizabethtown; a son, William A. (WA) Parker (Jackie) of Lumberton; nine grandchildren, Jim Strickland (Susan) of St. Pauls, Belinda Strickland Britt (Jerry) of Lumberton, Renee Strickland Moody (Scott) of Elizabethtown, Keri Parker McCormick (Ray) of Dillon, South Carolina, Adam Wallace Parker (Mandi) of Lumberton, Emileigh Parker Jacobs (Erik) of Stedman, Shannon Cox Holmes (Stephen) of Lumberton, Gary Wayne Cox Jr. (Melissa) of Lumberton, and Misty Nicole Cox (April) of Dublin, 15 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of Broadridge Baptist Church of Orrum for her entire life.

She was a homemaker, an inspector and a supervisor in a textile mill, as well as a caregiver for numerous children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at Broadridge Baptist Church Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the WMU at Broadridge Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Broad Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 11, 2020
What a great lady and friend. She was a pleasure to always be around. Her smile and laughter was contagious. I had the great pleasure of being her Sunday school teacher for about 20 years and she was always there. She is definitely One of God's Angles. She had a loving family and many friends that will miss her. May our Heavenlu Father give them Peace. My love to the family.
Jean Ivey Bateman
Friend
September 11, 2020
One Sweet Lady that everybody loved especially children. God Bless her Family !
Garry Evans
Friend
September 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go to the family of this wonderful lady. We will look forward to a great reunion in Heaven. Doug and Eva Worley
Eva Worley
Friend
September 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Frankie & Frankie Britt
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Lynn Wilcox
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Louise was a sweet lady that always had a smile and warm welcome for everyone. She loved her family very much. She will be missed.
Brenda and Ronnie Pittman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved