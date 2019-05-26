LOUISE MCDONALD CAIN

TOBERMORY — Louise McDonald Cain, 92, of Tobermory, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home with family at her side.

She was born in Bladen County on Dec. 11, 1926, to the late Alonzo Miller and Isabelle Grace Johnson McDonald. A lifetime member of Bladen Union Baptist Church, that was the only church she ever knew. She enjoyed quilting, loved reading and liked working with her flowers. As a homemaker, her family was of the utmost importance to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cain and a son, Alton Cain.

She is survived by her children, Kathryn Powers and her husband Oscar, Donna Holland and her husband David, Dinah Mauldin and her husband Jackie, Marie Cain, Johnny Cain and his wife Debbie, Vickie Lambert, and Nancy Pruett; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; sisters, Nell Cason and Elsie Brisson; a brother Brad McDonald; and a special sister-in-law, Cedar McDonald.

The visitation will be held Tuesday May 28, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bladen Union Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. David Canady and Reverend Gary Lucas officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.