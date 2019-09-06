LUCILLE KELLY MORGRET

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lucille Kelly Morgret, 77, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

She was born in Robeson County on Aug. 19, 1942, to the late David Kelly and the late Hezzie Willis Kelly. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper for M.J. Gas Co.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Morgret of the home; two sons, David Connor Smith, and Ken Morgret, both of Lumberton; two daughters, Melissa Pittman, and Kimberly Renee Caldera and husband, José, all of Lumberton; six grandchildren, David Todd Smith, Christa Leigh Smith, Nicole Pittman, Alec Pittman, Brooks Hester, and Brittany Hester; and her best friend, Linda Phillips Collins of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ten Mile Baptist Church in Lumberton and other times at the home.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton with Pastor David McClellan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Cancer Center, 1200 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.