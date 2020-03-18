LULA SCOTT HARRIS

MAXTON — Mrs. Lula Scott Harris, 74, of Maxton, was born on April 24, 1945, to the late Mr. Fred Scott and Mrs. Fodie Scott. She departed this life for her heavenly home on March 16, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Harris Family Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Mell Harris; two sisters, Edna Quick, and Dorothy Cummings; and two brothers, Leroy Scott, and Fred Scott Jr. (Duce).

Mrs. Harris leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Melanie Harris; two grandsons, Joshua Locklear, and Caydon Scott; a brother, Vernon Scott (Flora); a sister, Lena Stanton; and a host of other relatives and friends

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.