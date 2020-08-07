LULA MAE HARDIN LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lula Mae Hardin Locklear, 86, was born Oct. 15, 1933, to the late Vonnie Hardin and Annie M. Hardin.

She died July 31, 2020, at home after an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Gwendolyn Sue Smith; four brothers, Roley Hardin, Clarence Hardin, Larry Hardin and Carly Hardin; and a sister, Gladys Scott.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, John B. Locklear; a son, Stephen Locklear (Katie); 12 grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Lowery (Earl); two brothers, James Vonnie (Lillian), and Horace Ray (Kathy); and a special grandchild, Cheyenne Locklear.

The funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Jerry Lowery and Rev. David Hunt 0fficiating. Burial followed in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.