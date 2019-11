LULA "LOU" STRICKLAND NELSON

RAEFORD — Lula "Lou" Strickland Nelson, 74, of Raeford, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Church of God of Prophecy in Raeford. Burial will follow in Raeford Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

