LUMMIE JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Lummie Jacobs, 76, of Seventh Street Road, passed away June 29, 2020, at Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Smyrna Baptist Church with Rev. Carl A. Pevia, Rev. Horace Oxendine and Rev. Jerry Groves officiating. Burial will follow in the Robeson Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.