LURETHA MCMILLAN WALKER
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Luretha McMillan Walker, 98, died Sunday.

She was born Oct. 16, 1922, to the late Deacon Dred McMillan and Lula Bobbitt McMillan in St. Pauls. Her father was a noted landowner and brickmason in the St. Pauls community in the early 1900s and later moved to Durham, where he constructed numerous homes.

Mrs. Walker was a graduate of the Deshazor Beauty College, a noted beautician for over 50 years in the Washington, D.C., area, and a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.

Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday at McGuire Funeral Chapel. Interment is at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Survivors, a son, James Arthur McKinnon Jr. of Suitland, Maryland; a daughter, Ann McKinnon, of Washington, D.C.; and sisters, Dorothy McMillan-Harris of Durham, and Rella Jane McMillan of Washington, D.C.

Arrangements by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
