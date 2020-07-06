We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you. God Bless you during this difficult time. John and Rachel Pafford
July 6, 2020
Uncle Luther was a great man would help anyone at anytime..He will truly be missed but he has alot of angels up there with him and he smiling down on us..RIP uncle Luther we love u and will miss u.. Misti & family
Misti
Family
July 6, 2020
The family of Cecil & Mazell Hunt sends their sincere condolences and prayers to the Bell family during this difficult time.
Lakola Cook
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
Our family has a very special affection for this beautiful family during the time of their loss. The fondest memories are whenever we ask for fresh vegetables, Luther was always giving and sharing all that he had. The Saddletree community will miss this precious man as will his family, but Heaven is rejoicing. Rest In Peace from all your labor. Well done Luther, Well done.
Annie Lou Hammonds
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
Ill surely Miss mr Luther who I have known my entire life as not only a great neighbor, father, husband but a good nice man. Im sure he will be missed by many. To the family I send my condolences
Melissa Humphrey
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
May his love of others be a constant reminder of the amazing husband, father, grandfather, and extended family you were blessed with. Sending my love and deepest regrets to you all.♥♥♥♥
Ruby Hammonds
Friend
July 6, 2020
Prayers for comfort for the family during this time, Mr Bell will be missed by family & friends and the Saddletree community. Mr Bell was a giving and caring man, he always shared his garden with the community. Rest In Peace Mr Bell, may great rewards await you.
Annie Lou Hammonds
Friend
July 6, 2020
Rest easy my cuz, you have Ran your race and you have won. You'll be well missed.
Jerry Chavis
Family
