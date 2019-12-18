LUTHER EDMOND CHAVIS

PEMBROKE — Mr. Luther Edmond Chavis, of 573 Cornith Road, Pembroke, died Dec. 14, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Luther was born May 12, 1931, to the late B.C. Chavis and Mattie Jacobs Chavis.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in St. Annah Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Carter Chavis; a son, Patrick Aaron Chavis; a daughter-in-law, Annette Butler Chavis; brothers, Lawrence P. Chavis, Early B. Chavis, and Rev. Gene A. Chavis; and sisters, Mae Carraciolo, Trudy Olivero, and Carole C. White.

Luther was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church for over 40 years, served in the U.S. Army and a member of Pembroke Rescue Squad for over 20 years. He was a graduate of Pembroke State College with a major in Arts.

Luther's greatest joy was serving the Lord, a man of God, one who feared the Lord. He quoted to many "The Lord loved you and he cares about you." Luther shared vegetables grown in his garden, homemade barbecue and a love for deer hunting.

Luther is survived by his sons, Wayne Edmond Chavis, Kenneth Chavis, and Luther Bunyan Chavis; his grandsons of the home, K.J. Chavis, Cody Chavis, and Bradley Chavis; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Clementine Dial of South Carolina.

Luther cherished his friends in Christ, Charlie Locklear, Rev. Pollard, Elijah Locklear, Vence Locklear, Bobby Maynor and many other who he loved dearly.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.