LUTHER HARRIS IVEY

LUMBERTON — Mr. Luther Harris Ivey, 77, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

He was born in Robeson County on Jan. 22, 1943, to the late Luther Ruben Ivey and the late Elizabeth Boone Ivey. He was formerly employed as a mechanic for Southeast Farm Equipment.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Connor Ivey of the home; his children, William Ivey (Beth), and Denise Ivey Prevatte (Craig), all of Lumberton; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a brother, Victor Ivey of Lumberton; a sister, Margie Warwick of Lumberton; and his beloved cat, Lexie.

A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

