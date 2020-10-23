LYNDA JOYCE BLANTON ATKINSON

ALBERMALE — Lynda Joyce Blanton Atkinson, 72, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarle, surrounded by her family.

She was born March 28, 1948, in Lumberton, the daughter of Dewey Monroe Blanton and Frances Hayes Blanton.

Lynda was a caring woman who dearly loved her children and grandchildren and called them "my babies." She loved her pets, especially her dog, Crystal. Lynda spent her entire childhood and most of her adult life in Lumberton. In her younger years she worked at the family businesses, the Dew Drive-In and the Burger Palace. Later she enjoyed traveling, trips to the beach, and working at the Alligator Farm in St. Augustine, Florida. Lynda enjoyed family meals at Cracker Barrel and gatherings for the holidays. She was friendly and outgoing with a gentle soul.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Blanton Rozier; son, William Dewey Galloway (Tara); daughter, Demetra Galloway Amstutz, (Brad); and three grandchildren, Zane William Galloway, Katelyn Erin Amstutz, and Kailey Spencer Galloway. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Susan G. Komen foundation in honor of Lynda Joyce Blanton Atkinson at www.info-komen.org/goto/LJBA.