LYNN FURMAN FLOYD

FAIRMONT — Lynn Furman Floyd, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on July 3, 2020, at the Morrison Manor Hospice House in Laurinburg. A graveside service was held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont. He was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Fairmont, to the late Furman A. and Ollie C. Floyd.

He spent many years as a part owner of tobacco warehouses in Fairmont and Lexington, Kentucky, and retired as a supervisor with the Robeson County Water Department. He was a former member of the Fairmont Civitan Club, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a Shriner and was named a Kentucky Colonel. He has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairmont and was baptized in 1946.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Carr Floyd Hughes; and daughter-in-law Kerry C. Floyd.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Beth Mitchell Floyd; a son Lynn Furman Floyd Jr. of Fairmont; two daughters, Elizabeth Floyd Deyton (Rob) of Rocky Mount, and Sallie Floyd Wall (Steve) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Collins Baxley Faulk (Joey), Meg Deyton, Guy Deyton, Anna Kate Wall, and Mary Beth Wall; a great-grandchild, MacKenzie Faulk; and a host of family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Fairmont, P.O. Box 663 Fairmont, N.C. 28340; or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.