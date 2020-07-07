1/
Lynn Floyd
1936 - 2020
LYNN FURMAN FLOYD

FAIRMONT — Lynn Furman Floyd, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on July 3, 2020, at the Morrison Manor Hospice House in Laurinburg. A graveside service was held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont. He was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Fairmont, to the late Furman A. and Ollie C. Floyd.

He spent many years as a part owner of tobacco warehouses in Fairmont and Lexington, Kentucky, and retired as a supervisor with the Robeson County Water Department. He was a former member of the Fairmont Civitan Club, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a Shriner and was named a Kentucky Colonel. He has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairmont and was baptized in 1946.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Carr Floyd Hughes; and daughter-in-law Kerry C. Floyd.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Beth Mitchell Floyd; a son Lynn Furman Floyd Jr. of Fairmont; two daughters, Elizabeth Floyd Deyton (Rob) of Rocky Mount, and Sallie Floyd Wall (Steve) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Collins Baxley Faulk (Joey), Meg Deyton, Guy Deyton, Anna Kate Wall, and Mary Beth Wall; a great-grandchild, MacKenzie Faulk; and a host of family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Fairmont, P.O. Box 663 Fairmont, N.C. 28340; or the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Floyd Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Mortuary and Crematory Inc. - Lumberton
809 East 5th Street
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-8144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family of Mr. Lynn Floyd. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you at this time .

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss!!! Please know Im praying for you all!!!
Rhonda Ramey
Friend
July 6, 2020
Joan Beth & family; you are in our thoughts & prayers. Donna & Ed
Donna Hodges
Friend
July 6, 2020
You all are in my thoughts and prayers. I always enjoyed seeing you both when I was at the beach or in Fairmont.
Terry Oliver
Friend
July 6, 2020
Mr Lynn Floyd was a dedicated associate and well thought of in the department. Prayers for his family in this time of sorrow.
Robeson County Water System
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss, especially during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with you, from daughter of Aileen & Vardell West
Debra McMillan
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
Love and prayers for all Lynn's loved ones and friends during this difficult time. Hope you can find comfort in knowing he is well again.
Carol Davis Parke
Classmate
July 5, 2020
Furman and family, so sorry to learn of your dads passing. May God give you strength and peace for the days ahead.
Gloria Smith
Friend
July 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lynn's death. Our thoughts and prayers go out for Joan Beth and her family.
Gaines Grantham
Friend
July 5, 2020
My prayers are with Lynn's family. He was a true friend and will be missed by many.
John Armstrong
Friend
July 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Carol Hallberg
Family
July 4, 2020
Joan Beth and family..so sorry to learn of Lynn passing to his eternal home..Prayers
Virginia (Gingy) Lee Hayes
Friend
July 4, 2020
My deepest condolences. Prayers lifted up for peace and comfort.
John Malion
July 4, 2020
We always enjoyed time spent with Lynn. He was so very faithful in his visits to his cousin, James Floyd Knowles during his illness. They loved to reminisce. Our hearts are heavy for all of you.
Jim and Gail Knowles
July 4, 2020
So sorry to read this sad news.Such a nice and good man. Please know that I am keeping you all......family and friends in my thoughts and prayers.❤
Dolores Dickens Augustine
Friend
