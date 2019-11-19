MABLE C. MAYNOR

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mable C. Maynor, 88, of Pembroke, departed her earthly life on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the home of her daughter, where she was cared for over the past four years. She was born on Sept. 25, 1931, to the late Nanny and Wayne Jacobs.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Lacy T. Maynor; two dear sisters, Katie J. Locklear and Shirley J. Jones; and a treasured brother, Julius O. Jacobs.

Mable will be remembered for her love and dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family. She and her siblings were admired for being a very close-knit family that loved and supported each other, as well as others in the community. Mable loved to garden and preserve vegetables. Her delectable meals were prepared with much care and were served to many with the same love that was shown outside the kitchen. Her dining table was often surrounded by family and friends. She attended New Hope Church in Pembroke throughout her life.

Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Mary Winfree of Lumberton, and five sons, Wayne T. Maynor of Pembroke, Terrance L. Maynor (Sharon) of Rowland, Ernie L. Maynor (Carla) of Maxton, Christopher B. Maynor (Patsy) of Pembroke, and Venus J. Maynor (Cecily) of Maxton; two sisters, Lillian Lloyd and Elaine Fedor, a brother, James "Jimmy" Jacobs, and a sister-in-love, Millie Jacobs, all of Pembroke; a daughter-in-love, Beatrice Maynor; a special niece, Carla Barnes (Daniel) of Shannon; a very compassionate caregiver, Ruby Locklear of Rowland; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of extended family and friends.

A service celebrating her blessed life will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church, located at 3929 Missouri Road, Maxton, on Thursday at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Locklear and Son Funeral Home, 916 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.

The family will receive visitors at 1111 Laurel Oak Lane, Lumberton.