MACIE CAROL LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Ms. Macie Carol Locklear, 80, of H.L. Locklear Road, Pembroke, was born on June 24, 1939, and departed this life on Oct. 9, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Apostolic Church of Pembroke with Bishop Earl Chavis officiating. Burial will follow at Locklear Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service at First Apostolic Church of Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.