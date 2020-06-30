MACK BRAYBOY

CHARLOTTE — Mack Brayboy, 73, of Charlotte, passed away June 28, 2020, in his home.

Born May 4, 1947, in Lumberton, he was the son of Graham and Stella (Lowery) Brayboy. He married Dorena Lora Lambert on Sept. 21, 2010, in Myrtle Beach.

He retired from Local 848 SC after 44 years of employment.

An avid NASCAR fan, Mack also enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding birds, hosting social events, and spending time with his cats, Missy and O.P.

Survivors include wife, Lora; son, Jeffrey Brayboy; stepson, Bryan Lambert; grandson, Jonathon Pinkerd; brother, Gregory (Frankie) Brayboy; sisters, Melba (Mack, deceased) Phillips, Clarie Whalen, Annie (David) McIntyre, and Ada Rence Locklear; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Mack was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be submitted online at www.forestlawnwest.com.