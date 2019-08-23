MACK D. WALTERS JR.

ORRUM — Mr. Mack D. Walters Jr., 78, of Orrum, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Duke Medical Center in Durham.

He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack D. Walters Sr. and Christine Taylor; a brother, Robert Taylor; and a sister, Mary Jo Strickland.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brenda Sutton Walters of the home; his children, Denise Walters McDaniel (Wes) of Orrum, Delaine Walters Callihan (Steve) of Orrum, and Mack Dee Walters III (Janice) of West End; a sister, Betty Vernon of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Denise McShane, Jamie Mack Kellahan, Leslie Walters, and Deena Walters; and six great-grandchildren, Laine, Lana, Deegan, Zoe, Archer, and Finn.

A time of visitation will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

The funeral services will be held Monday at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Fields officiating.

Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.