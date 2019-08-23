MACK D. WALTERS JR. (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you. "
    - Susan Collins
  • "So sorry for your loss my prayers are with you ."
    - Irene Haywood
Service Information
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC
28340
(910)-628-0777
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
Obituary
MACK D. WALTERS JR.

ORRUM — Mr. Mack D. Walters Jr., 78, of Orrum, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Duke Medical Center in Durham.

He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack D. Walters Sr. and Christine Taylor; a brother, Robert Taylor; and a sister, Mary Jo Strickland.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brenda Sutton Walters of the home; his children, Denise Walters McDaniel (Wes) of Orrum, Delaine Walters Callihan (Steve) of Orrum, and Mack Dee Walters III (Janice) of West End; a sister, Betty Vernon of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Denise McShane, Jamie Mack Kellahan, Leslie Walters, and Deena Walters; and six great-grandchildren, Laine, Lana, Deegan, Zoe, Archer, and Finn.

A time of visitation will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

The funeral services will be held Monday at Floyd Funeral Services Chapel at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Fields officiating.

Burial will follow in Floyd Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
