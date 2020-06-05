MAE B. HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Mae B. Hunt, 93, of 1001 Lowe Road, Lumberton, was born Oct. 6, 1926, and departed this life on April 3, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Sandy Brooks and Mrs. Berta Sanderson; and her husband of 57 years, Mr. Stacy Hunt.

The graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Hunt Family Cemetery with Revs. Timmie Sampson and Mike Cummings officiating.

She is survived by her three children, Mr. Samuel Hunt (Betty) of Lumberton, Mrs. Marie Matson (Mike) of Washington state, and Mrs. Rita Meyer (Donald) of California; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Mr. Stacy Brayboy; a sister, Ms. Lillian Strickland; and a host of relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral home.