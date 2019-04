MAE RUTH FLOYD

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Mae Ruth Floyd, 84, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

The funeral is Friday at First Baptist Church in Fairmont at 1 p.m. Visitation is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hill's Funeral Home and Memorial Chapel, 302 N. Main St., Fairmont.