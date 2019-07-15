MARCIE E. COX

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Marcie E. Cox, 81, of 489 Cox Lane, Lumberton, entered into her eternal home Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Robeson County on July 1, 1938, to the late Christopher C. and Carrie Lee Emanuel. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother and attended Saddletree Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert C. Emanuel, Ertle B. Emanuel, and Ernest C. Emanuel; and her sister, Esther L. Emanuel.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 52 years, Ray Cox of the home; three sons, Donavita "Bucky" Chavis of Lumberton, Tommy R. Cox, and Larry D. Cox of the home; a daughter, Rena Britt and husband, Ronnie, of Lumberton; two grandsons, Brent A. Montano of the home, and Alex Britt of Hope Mills; a granddaughter, Caitlan Parker of Raleigh; a great-granddaughter, Emma Lee Montano of Lumberton; a sister, Mary E. Jones of Lumberton; three goddaughters, Dr. April Goins-Jones of Fayetteville, Melanie Godwin of Lumberton, and Deborah Chavis of Lumberton, and a host of relatives and friends. Also, a very special thank you to her loving caretaker and niece, Teresa Rogers of Orrum.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saddletree Church of God with Bishop Kenneth Locklear, Bishop Steve Edmundson and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.