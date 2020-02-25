MARCUS JACOBS

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Mr. Marcus Jacobs, 48, of 4047 Pine Drive, Little River, South Carolina, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Church of God with Rev. Dr. David Whitley officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Rock Church of God, 2209 W. Carthage Road, Lumberton, N.C., 29360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.