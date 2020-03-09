MARGARET R. FOLGER

LUMBERTON — Margaret Ray Folger, 104, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton.

Born in Watauga County, she was the daughter of the late James Garfield Ray and Eva Kerley Ray. She was the widow of Joseph Calvin Folger.

She and her husband both received the B.S. Degree from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1938 and were married Aug. 4, 1939, in Boone. Mrs. Folger pursued graduate studies in Library Science at East Carolina University and was the first school library/media supervisor for the Vance County Public Schools in Henderson. She was a member of the Old Bute Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m at Elmwood Cemetery in Henderson, conducted by the Rev. Bobby Fletcher.

Mrs. Folger is survived by three daughters, Elinor Newberry (Robert) of Wilmington, Emily Simpson (Frank) of Bronxville, New York, and Melinda Hohn (John) of Winston-Salem; as well as seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and a niece, Shirley Ray of Clyde.

Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home in Henderson. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.