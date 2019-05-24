MARGARET SHEPPARD JONES

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Margaret Sheppard Jones was born on Aug. 17, 1922, to the late Mr. Duel Grant Sheppard and Mrs. Hattie Mae Sheppard Jones and departed this life peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. English E. Jones; stepdad, Mr. Willoughby Jones; siblings, Mr. Earl Sheppard, Ms. Mary Elizabeth Cline, and Ms. Pauline Sheppard; and great-grandson: Jeremiah Hunter Jones.

The funeral will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Way Baptist Church with Revs. Jason Chandler, Randy Locklear and Charles Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the Harpers Ferry Cemetery.

She is survived by her two sons, Mr. Steve Jones (CJ), of Wagram, and Mr. Randall Jones (Diane) of Rowland, and a daughter, Ms. Judith Revels of Rowland; five grandchildren, Sean, Shay, Channing, Engle, and David; 10 great-grandchildren; close family friends, Ms. Dolores Jones, Ms. Joyce Maynor, and Ms. Evelyn Lowry; special caregivers, Ms. Amanda Bullard, Ms. Linda Brayboy, Ms. Teresa Scott, Ms. Rita Bullard, Ms. Patsy Bullard, Ms. Eulanda Lowry, and Ms. Beatrice Hammonds; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Calvary Way Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Calvary Way Baptist Church, or the Margaret S. Jones Endowed Scholarship at UNC Pembroke.

Services entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.