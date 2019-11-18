MARGOR BEACH NYE

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Margor was born in Lumberton on Dec. 28, 1940, and passed away in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 17, 2019.

Margor is survived by her husband of 53 years William "Bill;" daughters, Marliam Nye, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Meredith "Meris" Nye, Archdale; son, Baird Nye his wife, Deana, Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren Asha Nye, Noah Dannenberg, Olivia Nye, Jake Dannenberg, Izzy Nye, and Liam Nye; stepgrandchildren, Mathew and Brianna Haynes; brother, Martin Beach, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and his wife, Ann, and their children, Robann Beach, and Marty Beach and his wife, Phyllis, and their children Riley and Kalia. Margor was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Van Gordon Beach of Fairmont.

Margor was a strong supporter of the less fortunate, volunteering her time in many areas of New Hanover County. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and hearing the ocean at Topsail Island. She was a wonderful wife, mother and a friend to those in need.

A memorial service will be held at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, Wilmington, on her birthday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Margor B. Nye Memorial Fund at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, N.C., 28403.