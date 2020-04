MARIAN CAROLYN VICTORIA OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Marian Carolyn Victoria Oxendine, 73, of Pembroke, was born in Denison, Texas, on Oct. 1, 1946, and departed this life at Southeastern Regional Medical Center on April 8, 2020.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday at Berea Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke.