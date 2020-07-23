MARIE BULLARD MCNEILL

PEMBROKE — Marie Bullard McNeill, 73, of Pembroke, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020. She was born April 9, 1947, to the late Hubert and Lillie Mae Locklear Bullard.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mickey Locklear; sisters, Gail Bullard, and Ethel Bell; and her brothers, Thomas and Billy Ray Bullard.

She was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Lumberton.

Surviving is her daughter, Sabrina Lyn McNeill Sosa (Rosalio) of Lumberton; four granddaughters, LeAna Hernandez (Brian), Adriana Hernandez (JP), Mikayla Molina (Kelton), and Destiny Sosa, and grandson, Malachi Sosa; all of Lumberton; three great-grand daughters, Nikkaiyah, Mahlaya, and Katalaya; two sisters, Dorothy Hardin, and Carolyn Jones; along with a host of family and friends, who she loved dearly.

The funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. James Demery and Rev. Dairk Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.