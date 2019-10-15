MARIE JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Ms. Marie Jacobs, 81, of Riverside Boulevard, departed this life on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House.

Ms. Jacobs was a retired educator with the Public Schools of Robeson County and member of North Lumberton Baptist Church.

The graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Reedy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Hilton Woodell officiating.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. L.B. and Lena Jacobs; a daughter, Jacqueline Hunt; a sister, Clarice Hunt; and a brother, Calvin "Jack" Jacobs.

Ms. Jacobs is beloved and cherished by a granddaughter, Elena Marie Locklear and husband, Gregory, of Maxton; a brother, Avery "Jake" Jacobs of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; nieces and nephews she helped to raise, Sarah Hunt of Little River, S.C., Lynn Dwight Hunt of Fairmont, Jo Ann Evers of Lumberton, Amelia Hunt of Lumberton, Karl Anthony Hunt of Lumberton, Karon Joseph of Zebulon, and Sharon Hunt of Lumberton; a sister-in-law, Martha Jacobs of Hope Mills; her beloved dog, Max; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends after the graveside service at the Reedy Branch Baptist Church Life Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.